D’Banj Reunites With Former Boss Don Jazzy

Nigerian musician D'Banj has gone back to his former boss, Don Jazzy, at Mo'Hit Record, the label he worked with before he opted to stand on his own in 2012.

According to a report by Nigeriafilm.com they have settled their differences and are back to work again. They are currently planning to go on a tour together.

The two popular figures have themselves taken to Instagram page to share why they feel they should embark on this tour after several years of their split.

“@donjazzy are they ready?” D'Banj wrote on his page, and Don Jazzy replied, saying, “How many states/countries should we give them?”

After their rift in 2012, friends and other industry stakeholders had tried to bring them back together but that never materialised.

D'Banj accused the Mavin boss of sponsoring a smear campaign against him on social media but he has finally given up.

Earlier reports suggested they reunited last December at Davido's 30 Billion Concert, and now set to work together again for the first time since their break-up.