Minister Ike Blasts Shatta Wale For Calling Stonebwoy One Leg Cripple

Multiple award-winning Canada-based Ghanaian gospel artiste,Minister Ike has taken a tumultuous swipe at 'Wumaame Twe'hitmaker, Shatta Wale for mocking Stonebwoy's disability

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale,who are both signed onto Zylofon Music label, over the weeks, have been throwing jabs at each other ever since the Bulldog-Zylofon-Stonebwoy brouhaha happened at Paloma Hotel in Accra.

Speaking to Multimedia's MzGee on Sunday, Stonebwoy argued that he was lyrically and musically better than Shatta Wale who has been throwing jabs at him in recent times.

In reply to Stonebwoy's claim,Shatta Wale took to his Facebook fan page, and descended heavily on the latter by calling him a one leg cripple.

Sharing his opinion on the issue ,Minister Ike angrily indicated that it's extremely childish and absolutely nonsense for Shatta Wale to mock Stonebwoy's disability:

“ Ah,am very very sad— I think Shatta Wale is getting out of hand…this is absolutely nonsense and childish for him to say Stonebwoy is a one leg cripple…Shatta Wale is just a local champion who is always backing unnecessarily”,Minister Ike told Razzonline.com

Deliberating further on the matter,Mininster Ike,who is based in Canada,indicated that,Stonebwoy is internationally known and lyrically better than Shatta Wale.

“ Shatta Wale is only known in Ghana…Stonebwoy is well known internationally…he was on bill boards in Canada here…and for a Ghanaian artiste to be on bill boards here is a great achievement”.Minister Ike emphasized.

Minister Ike advised Shatta Wale to desist from beefing his fellow Ghanaian artistes, and concentrate on producing delectable songs

Known in real life as Isaac Wilson; Minister Ike is well noted with the hit song “Onyame Gya” and has won over fifteen international awards

He is set to release his maiden song for 2018 titled 'Wonderful God' in April,2018