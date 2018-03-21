modernghana logo

Photos: Zylofon CEO Commences Nationwide Tour With His Foundation

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM), has started a welfare state activism in a special nationwide tour dubbed NAM Mission National Tour.

The Tour with the objectives of state welfare and development for national economic growth visited the Western Region over the weekend as the first stop of the tour.

In his bid to identify places and people who need development and welfare, the team has planned a national tour of fact-finding throughout the 10 regions of Ghana.

In the Western Region, the team was hosted by the Parliamentarian for Evalue Gwira and Tourism Minister, Catherine Abelema Afeku.

She introduced Nana Appiah Mensah to the chiefs and people of Brawire in Axim where developmental discussions commenced in the areas of education, culture and some monumental facilities in the area.

NAM and his Mission team also visited some areas of interest like the Slave Dungeon in Axim and some educational facilities with the mindset of giving these places a facelift and refurbishment.

The Chief and his elders enumerated some of the challenges in their area and took Nana Appiah Mensah on a tour where he visited the Community Development Vocational Technical Institute.

Though the tour was aimed at the Western region, the team paid a courtesy call on the Chief and elders of Winneba on their way to Axim.

The chief of Winneba, Neenyi Kobina Ghartey VII, welcomed the team to his palace and asked them to support their Aboakyire Festival.

The Zylofon CEO was given a traditional title called ‘Suopi’ Nana Appiah Mensah which is a name given to a warrior chief in Winneba.

The titles did not end in Winneba alone as the Chief of Brawire in Axim, Nana Adusei II, also conferred on Nana Appiah Mensah the title ‘Nana Gorkeh’ which stands for development and civilization.

The businessman accepted all the titles and promised to support them any time they call on him.

The highlight of the tour was the second stopover whilst en route to Accra where Nana Appiah Mensah made a surprise visit to his alma mater Adisadel College to motivate and inspire the students to reach higher heights after visiting his family in Cape Coast.

The excited students welcomed him and his entourage singing their school anthem and chanting jama songs.

He gave the entertainment prefect of the school a financial gift, promised the students his support and an official return for other pertinent discussions bothering on student welfare.

The tour continues to the rest of the regions in the coming weeks as the agenda is to visit all the 10 regions of Ghana within the year 2018.

