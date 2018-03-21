Shatta Wale Responds to Stonebwoy's 'Attack'; Calls Him "One-Legged Cripple"

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has launched fresh attacks on his rival, Stonebwoy, in many Facebook posts on Wednesday.

This could be best described as Shatta Wale’s most ‘damaging’ attack on Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale has described Stonebwoy as "one-leg cripple who doesn't pity himself."

Shatta Wale's latest outburst was in reaction to claims by Stonebwoy that he was better than him musically and lyrically.

In an interview on Joy News, Stonebwoy first attacked Shatta Wale, describing him as a comedian who could not perform with a live band for just 10 minutes.

This seems to have got Shatta very angry and offended that he resorted to personal attacks.

One of Shatta's Facebook posts read: “See villager with pride ..One leg cripple who doesn’t pity himself ..so Ghana you call this humble and respect ..apakye nyansanii ..ur sheda like my new watchman waiting on his first nite to collaborate with my area mosquitoes.”

“You don’t understand entertainment go into ur begging business..the most foolish and senseless cripple ever....Humble my foot.....fuc**r dat !!”

There has always been rivalry between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy but never had they directly attacked each other in this manner.