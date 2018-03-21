Seek our permission before engaging Stonebwoy – Zylofon warns Charterhouse

Seek our permission before engaging Stonebwoy – Zylofon to Charterhouse

Ghanaian entertainment giants Zylofon Media has warned Charterhouse Productions, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to seek their consent before engaging the services of dancehall artist Stonebwoy.

This comes after media publications that Charterhouse has booked Stonebwoy to perform at the VGMA Nominees jam without Zylofon Media’s authorization.

In a letter copied to Attractivemustapha.com and issued by Kwame Akuffo & Co Unlimited acting as solicitors for Zylofon Media which states that Stonebwoy is being managed by their client, therefore, Charterhouse must seek “green light” from the former before engaging Stonebwoy.

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy is one of Ghana’s finest reggae dancehall artists. He was signed by Zylofon Media on 11th April 2017.