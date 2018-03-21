Help Me Rent A Single Room – Heavily Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty Begs Ghanaians

Rashida Black Beauty, the lady who gained notoriety on the back of a video she leaked online, has confirmed reports suggesting she is heavily pregnant.

She disclosed that her embattled boyfriend, Kushman is the man responsible for her seven-month-old pregnancy.

In an interview, she explained that the current situation she finds herself is beyond her control.

She revealed that she is “broke” to the point that she does not even have a mobile phone.

Rashida Black Beauty who featured in “Noko Fio”, comedy-drama with stars like Nana Ama McBrown, Kalybos, Benedicta Gafah, Yaw Dabo, Jackson Davies, Salma Mumin and others alleged that she was only exploited.

According to her, she did not earn anything from the movie.

“I didn’t just decide to get pregnant. I wanted to even abort the pregnancy but my mum discouraged me from doing so,” she noted.

She appealed to Ghanaians to support her until she gives birth to her unborn child.

“I need a place to lay my head until I deliver. Currently, I’m living with my parents so if I’m able to rent a single room until I give birth I’ll be happy,"

She said she wants to learn a trade after she is delivered of her baby and her mother will take care of her baby.

The Jigwe Viral Video Awards winner also apologised to her fans for disappointing them by getting pregnant at her prime saying, “I am sorry for disappointing them.

"They shouldn’t be angry with me because making mistakes is part of human nature. Whatever it is that I’ve done wrong I’m very sorry, please forgive me,” she stated.