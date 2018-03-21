Ben Brako Live In Concert @ Piano Bar

Highlife musician Ben Brako is billed to perform live at a show dubbed 'A Night With Ben Brako' on Friday, March 30 at the Piano Bar located at Teshie, near the GREDA Estate Shell roundabout.

The concert is expected to pull hundreds of highlife music lovers and stakeholders to the venue to witness the thrilling performances.

'A Night With Ben Brako' will serve as a social medium that will allow attendees from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great highlife music.

According to the organisers, the event is geared towards reviving the spirit of highlife music in an atmosphere of relaxation.

Ben Brako, who will treat patrons to authentic highlife music mixed with Afro-pop, has promised to make the show a memorable one.

He will thrill patrons with hit songs such as 'Mawie', 'Anokumi', 'Adomaa', 'Adende', 'Baatampa', 'Meko Mekrom' and a host of others.