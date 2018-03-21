VGMA Nominees’Jam Slated For Friday In Cape Coast

This year's edition of the VGMA nominees' jam will take place on Friday, March 23 at the Cape Coast Jubilee Park, Charterhouse has disclosed.

Performing artistes billed to rock event are Stonebwoy, R2Bees, Kidi, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata and Teephlow.

Others are Patience Nyarko, Gifty Osei and a host of others.

This year's edition of the VGMA nominees' jam promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that music lovers cannot afford to miss. The event, according to the organisers, is absolutely free and expected to attract thousands of music lovers.

Organisers of the event have promised that measures are being put in place to ensure safety of all fans who will attend the event.

As has been the tradition of the nominees jam, Central Region based up and coming artistes will be given the platform to promote their brands and music at the jam.

The VGMA nominees' jam has grown to become a very integral part of the event that many artistes and patrons look forward to.