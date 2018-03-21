GAEC Basic School Wins Inter-school Competition

Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) Basic School in Accra has been adjudged winners of 2018 Youth Link sponsored inter-school singing competition dubbed 'Voice Battle Season 5'.

The competition was held at the auditorium of the Ghana Police Church in Accra on Friday, and this attracted a lot of pupils.

Representatives of competing schools were given a song by Ghana's musicologist Walter Blege titled 'Ewoa Ne Nyo' and an optional song selected by the schools for the competition.

After hours of performances, GAEC Basic School contestants emerged winners.

They defeated defending champions, Mount Zion Methodist School in Tema with just two points, scoring 84 points. They received a trophy, GH¢500 cash prize, a certificate of participation and souvenirs from sponsors.

Valley View University Basic School came third with 74 points and also received a certificate and some souvenirs from sponsors.

Mr Walter Blege, 86, a former Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Culture, bemoaned the proliferation of Western music which he stated, is gradually killing traditional or Ghanaian music style.

“I am happy to see young people call themselves musicians but I am also yet to see a musician writing music lines which portray our true identity as Ghanaians,” he indicated.

The former deputy minister cited South African music which still bears its true identity and prayed that Ghanaian musicians will one day write 'adowa' or 'borborbor' and more local lyrics.

“This is what identifies us as a people with unique features and I am seriously hoping that this will happen,” he stated.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Chairperson, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, reiterated the importance of music to the development of the nation.

She paid glowing tributes to Mr Walter Blege for his composition of a number of patriotic songs and urged the young musicians to explore the huge opportunities in their industry.