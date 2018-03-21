Kintampo Waterfalls Now Safe - Supervisor Declares

The Kintampo waterfalls has been opened for business; safer and more attractive, supervisor of the edifice, Franklin Owusu has said.

A year ago, a day of adventure became a day of misfortune for some tourists who were patronising the waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo Region.

At least 20 people were confirmed dead, and some others injured when a tumbling tree crushed them during a rainstorm.

According to reports, 17 of the deceased were Geography students of the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School who had been on an excursion.

Speaking Wednesday on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr Owusu said safer measures have been put in place at the popular tourist site which has now been taken over by taken over by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

“For three months the place has been opened to the public, patronage is very encouraging, people are coming,” he told the host of the show, Andy Dosty.

Mr Owusu related further that all aged trees that posed a danger to patrons have been felled while cover trees were being planted.

A new stairwell has been built leading to the waterfall, changing rooms for tourists, showers installed, pitches for football and volleyball among other modern structures have been put up.

He said security has also been improved "and we have first aid people also around.”