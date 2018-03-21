Foolish Men Don't Make Money; Zylofon CEO Is Wiser - Kumi Guitar Blasts Critics

Contrary to the views of many suggesting that the lavish Ghanaian is wasting money running Zylofon Media, Kumi Guitar, an artiste signed on the label thinks otherwise.

Speaking in an interview on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM with sit-in host Sammy Forson on Saturday, Kumi Guitar stressed that channelling resources into the music business is a long time investment.

“He [Nana Appiah Mensah] knows that it is a long-term investment. He could have put his money into other investments that will yield him money every month,” he said.

“Or probably six months or three months and he will be okay. He doesn’t need to come to the media for people to insult him like we do these days,” he added.

Kumi Guitar believes that his boss is not "stupid" and echoed the words of his mum concerning business.

“My mum will tell you that foolish men don’t make money….Anytime I go talk to her that Nana Appiah, the business is going this way… putting more money in, she tells me he knows what he is doing,” he disclosed.

The artiste is also unhappy about the manner in which Ghanaians tend to criticise and discourage Nana Appiah from investing in the creative arts industry.

“He won’t give up. He knows that we don’t appreciate anything Ghanaian. If he was a Nigerian doing this Zylofon thing, we will support as Ghanaians,” he bemoaned.

Barely two years after the establishment of Zylofon Media by Nana Appiah Mensah, a number of people have predicted doom for the company.

According to the Production Manager at Zylofon Media, Enoch Atakorah, the company spent a whopping $4 million to book Nigerian artistes to perform at ‘Becca @ 10’ concert.

Zylofon Media has also spent millions of dollars in signing artistes, actors as well as establishing offices across Ghana and one in the United Kingdom.