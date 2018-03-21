Stonebwoy Finally Reveals Why He Got Married

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has disclosed that he married before having a child because he didn’t want the unnecessary "baby mama drama" that comes with having a baby out of wedlock.

The 'Jungle' hitmaker over the weekend named his newly born daughter Catherine Jidula T. Satekla after his late mother.

Stonebwoy married Dr Louisa Ansong on Friday, June 16 in Accra.

The showbiz industry is locally and internationally prone to the ‘baby mama syndrome’ where entertainment personalities usually give birth before settling down.

Stonebwoy told JoyNews’ MzGee he never wanted to endorse the pattern.

“This is my first child. No baby mama drama. I have to build my career besides my family so this is me having to be a responsible father and a married man. It is bigger than being a baby father. This is worth emulating,” he said.

“I have always had it at the back of my mind to be able to build a family and grow it,” he added.

Explaining the reason behind naming his daughter after his mother, Stonebwoy said, “Even if she were alive, I’d still had named my first daughter after her.

"For me, Catherine is back in my own hands, under my own care. Anything I wished to do for my mother, now I can do.”