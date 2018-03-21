Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards 2018 - Calls for entries

Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, are proud to announce the call to entry for the 2018 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), the prestigious initiative that honours film and TV talent across the continent.

This year’s awards is billed to take place on 1 September 2018. Entries for the AMVCAs opened on 1 March and close on 30 April, 2018.

The AMVCAs celebrate filmmakers in different categories ranging from acting and directing to scriptwriting and cinematography. This year, a number of awards in different categories will be presented ranging from acting and directing to scriptwriting and cinematography. Other categories will include: short film or online video, soundtrack, costume designing, sound and lighting amongst others. For 2018 there are 27 categories in all, with seven open to viewer voting and 20 decided by the respected AMVCA panel of judges.

Cecil Sunkwa Mills, General Manager, MultiChoice Ghana, explains that “entries for the AMVCAs are free and the closing date for submissions is 30 April 2018. Films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered into or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible to be entered for the AMVCAs”. He added “all films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they are broadcast or publicly screened during the period of 1 October 2016 to 31 March 2018.”

Please see entry guidelines below:

GUILDLINES:

STEP 1

Prepare a 2 to 3-minute-long show reel for your online submission.

STEP 2

Log on to website and navigate to the submission page.

Step 3

Fill out the submission forms and upload the clip. A unique reference number will be allocated to each completed online submission

Depending on their location, participants should send their entries to either of the following addresses, quoting their unique reference number:

Attention: Hadizat Ibrahim (Nigeria)

Mss Local Productions

4 industrial street, off town planning way, Illupeju, Lagos.

We believe that the 2018 edition of the AMVCAs will leave an even bigger impact on the African film production industry than the previous five. “As Ghana continues to change rapidly, the entertainment industry is ever more relevant. MultiChoice will continue to use our influence and resources to play a positive role in Ghana, helping to grow the creative industry into a vibrant one” concluded Cecil Sunkwa Mills.