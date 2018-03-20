Cwesi Oteng’s “Anthem” Album Dropping With A Bang

Ghana's award-winning gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng, even without dropping his highly anticipated "Anthems" album is already making giant strides on huge platforms courtesy singles from the album.

This alludes to something very special about the album.

The artiste who has been off the music scene for close to three years since releasing ‘Count Your Blessings’ and ‘I Win’ in, returned last year with “Anthems” album.

“Anthem” is a very successful live recording event with his Flo’Riva Inc music team and band.

Cwesi disclosed at the album live recording event that, ‘’I have never done a project that I have felt it was completely out of my hands like this Anthems project.”

“Right from the song writing sessions and rehearsals with my team to the live recording, we felt God’s mighty hand behind it all and you’ll realise from the content of the songs.’’

The ‘Anthems’ album is now set to be released mid-2018. The album’s three prelude singles released so far in a span of three months, ‘Next In Line’, ‘Great Are You Lord’ and ‘With Everything’, are gradually permeating Ghanaian radio and TV with rotation.

However, the singles are earning heavy rotation outside Ghana especially on Christian radio in Nigeria and the UK while the corresponding music videos are breaking grounds onto major platforms.

Cwesi Oteng’s ‘Great Are You Lord’ video also made a Ghanaian debut on Trace Gospel, the adapted gospel TV station of France-based Trace TV, which airs top quality contemporary, urban and traditional gospel music productions from across the globe.

Cwesi Oteng gained prominence onto the music scene with his genre-influencing ‘God Dey Bless Me’ song and video as well as the ‘Mercy Project’ album.

The album and its lead single earned Cwesi rave reviews and propelled him towards enviable recognition in Africa and beyond including him winning the 2014 Africa Gospel Music Awards’ Overall Artiste of the Year.

With ‘Anthems’, Cwesi is pushing the envelope again with a new sound which he describes as the global sound of congregational music and believes will bless lives in the same vein the likes of legendary Christian music names like Hillsong and Bethel Music have impacted generations.

We are just a few months away from the album dropping!