Stephanie Benson Opens Up On Private Life, Music In Latest Interview

World-wide performer and singer, Stephanie Benson, has opened up on her private life and issues concerning the many criticisms she has faced in the media.

Stephanie Benson has premiered by far the official video for the greatest and most talked about wedding song ‘It’s all about love’.

According to her, she reflected on her 30-year-old marriage, and realizing how hard it could be for two different people to live together, she composed “It’s all about love” to celebrate her husband and marriage.

Essentially the song talks about people making commitment to each other in every endeavor of life as well as family, she added.

In response to continuous negative remarks from critics, Stephanie Benson stated that her lifestyle is truly who she is.

Most people have condemned her fashion sense, but she believes it goes with her stats and the kind of people she works and interact with.

“I do most of my gigs for wealthy people (billionaires) in UK and USA therefore I can’t turn up in just any outfit because I have been paid huge sums to perform.”

“..Mind you, most of the dresses I wear are customised outfit from top fashion designers from UK. The way I project myself regulates the amount of money I am paid and the caliber of people I perform to,” Stephanie Benson explained.

The gratified mother of 5 stated sang praises about her children being very proud of her. She actually mentored her oldest daughter, Stooshe to be one of the biggest and most successful artists in UK.

According to Stephanie, she is widely held in UK music industry because of her oldest daughter.

“Stooshe is so stunning that she had 4 top 10 in the UK, worldwide and so many different nominations,” the proud mother said of her daughter.

Wrapping up the interview, she wants critics to understand that she is who she is because of her children.

“People need to appreciate who I am as an artist, where I am coming from, and why I am who I am.”

“I have been able to raise 5 amazing strong children who are working class individuals taking care of their selves contentedly in their various houses,” she proudly stated.