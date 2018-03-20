Veteran Highlife Musician C. K. Mann Is Dead

Veteran highlife musician Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann, best known on stage as C. K. Mann, has died.

The legendary musician passed away 7 am on Tuesday, March 20 at the Ghapoha Hospital in the Western Region.

He was 82 years.

His son, Anthony Mann, confirmed the news to Hitz News @ 1 on Hitz FM.

C.K. Mann had been battling an unclosed illness for three years and his condition was said to have gotten worse last week.

