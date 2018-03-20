modernghana logo

25 minutes ago | Celebrity

Veteran Highlife Musician C. K. Mann Is Dead

Modern Ghana Entertainment
Veteran highlife musician Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann, best known on stage as C. K. Mann, has died.

The legendary musician passed away 7 am on Tuesday, March 20 at the Ghapoha Hospital in the Western Region.

He was 82 years.
His son, Anthony Mann, confirmed the news to Hitz News @ 1 on Hitz FM.

C.K. Mann had been battling an unclosed illness for three years and his condition was said to have gotten worse last week.

More soon.

