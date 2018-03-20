Bullet Launches Fresh Attack On Shatta Wale

The manager of late dancehall artist, Ebony;Bullet has taken a damning swipe at multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for calling him a fool.

It would be recalled that, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker took to Facebook and called Bullet a fool over speculations that he (Shatta Wale) is the artist who asked for payment to perform at Ebony’s Tribute concert, despite Bullet having said on numerous platforms that it’s not Wale who made such a demand.

In a telephone conversation on Peace 104.3FM's 'Entertainment Review,' show, monitored by Razzonline.com,Shatta Wale who said he was in America shooting a music video threw more shades at Bullet.

In response to Shatta Wale's claims, Bullet who was also in the studio, asked Ghanaians to pray for Shatta because he is “insane”.

According to Bullet,he has already explained on different platforms that it wasn't Shatta Wale who demanded for the payment-- so he just can't fathom why the 'Dancehall Commando' hitmaker should still throw shades at him.

Watch the interview here!

