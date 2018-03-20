Shatta Wale Goes 'Mad' Again; Says Yaa Pono's Career Is Dead After 'Gbee Naabu'

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior popularly known as Shatta Wale has said that Tema-based rapper, Yaa Pono music career is dead after he diss him with “Gbee Naabu song”.

Somewhere February 2017, Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono dirtied themselves with series of diss songs.

In the process, Yaa Pono released arguably the most popular diss song in the country dubbed “Gbee Naabu”, which literally means “Dog mouth” in Ga language.

Although Shatta Wale on several platforms has acknowledged that “Gbee Naabu” helped him to stay relevant in the media, he has asked Ghanaians to desist from calling him that.

Shatta Wale who was calling for unity in the music industry via Facebook live said as far as Ghanaians continue to talk about his lips being big he will continue to make money out of their ignorance.

He said, “Stop being there and saying me I hate Shatta Wale and I don’t like his character. He has a big mouth. See Jay Z, he has a big mouth but he has money than your father and your father’s father. Is it only me who has a big mouth? This my small lips you are always saying Gbee Naabu”

.Shatta Wale continued to throw a subtle diss at Yaa Pono by saying those who call him “Gbee Naabu” are walking failures.

According to him the artiste who made them know that word is a failure because his music career is retrogressing at a faster rate.

The most shameful part of the video is when Shatta wale went mad by saying "If I have a big mouth, you also have a big .Veejeje’.

Watch the video here: