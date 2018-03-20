Apologize To Pastors Or Else… – Prophetess Gives Shatta Wale Serious Warning

A Prophetess has advised controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to apologise for threatening to burn down churches.

She warned that if he does not apologise, there will be consequences.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Prophetess Vivian as she identified herself, stressed that she has received a prophecy to advise the musician.

The prophetess said she got the prophecy at home and had to leave her village, Adeeso Oden, in the Eastern region to Accra to deliver the message to the dancehall artiste.

According to her, Shatta Wale has poked a finger in God's eye and will suffer the consequences if he does not apologise.

The controversial dancehall artiste threatened he would burn down the churches of some men of God after December 2018 if he is still alive.

The warning followed a prophecy by a Kumasi-based prophet, Prophet E. K. Mensah of the Christ Vision Prayer Ministry that the dancehall artiste will die before the end of the year.

But in a video he posted on Facebook, Shatta Wale stated that if he is alive by December, he will march with his Shatta Movement members to burn down churches of false prophets.