Video: Ryan Omo – On Demand "Gimme Love" EP

Dr. Dolor Entertainment's shining star - Ryan Omo, drops his highly anticipated EP "Gimme Love" and backed it up with the visuals release of one of the standout tunes from the project - On Demand.

Ryan Omo came out in his full elements on this very lovely tune - "On Demand" and totally silenced all doubters with the "Gimme Love" EP, which will have you on the edge of your seat all through.

"Gimme Love" EP and the "On Demand" visuals are just a bit of the many amazing projects coming from the stable of Dr. Dolor Entertainment in 2018.

Watch out for more "Ryan Omo" in the coming months.

WATCH/STREAM "ON DEMAND" VIDEO BY RYAN OMO

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "GIMME LOVE" EP BY RYAN OMO

https://soundcloud.com/ddeworldwide/sets/ryan-omo-on-demand-gimme-love

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/gimme-love/1347151781