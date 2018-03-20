Kumi Guitar 'Attacks' Paa Kwasi’ In Another Unnecessary Beef

Are we right to call this year 'Season of celebrity ‘beefs’? Over two weeks now we have spent much time writing about beef between Ghanaian highlife artists born Nana Yaw Kumi popularly known Kumi Guitar and the reggae and dancehall artists Stonebwoy.

Another beef ensues, this time around Kumi Guitar and with self-acclaimed highlife king Paa Kwasi born Nana Kwasi Aryeh.

Earlier Thursday, in a whatsapp group chat, Kumi Guitar was asked to name his five best highlife artists in Ghana whilst he was on the hot seat, Paa Kwasi Name was suggested to him and he proclaimed that Paa Kwasi is a golf player not a musician.

Meanwhile, Paa Kwasi was in the same group chat so it got to his knowledge and he replied Kumi in the group saying “puppies don’t have teeth for beef… they should stick to their milk”.

“If you place my picture and Kumi’s picture people will point out who is a real musician and who is golf player. I can say that Kami sees me as a threat in the highlife music that’s why he has tackled me with this beef. Am his biggest nightmare that’s why he is doing that”, he told Okley Solomon Kofi also known as DJ JahSolo, in an interview on Bryt FM’s Joy Dadi Showbiz Arena.

He continued,"we have not planned about this beef as some musicians do, it is just unfortunate”.

He emphasized that, together with Bisa Kdie, Dada Hafco, Kwame Zagy and Odehyieba in the next two years to come they will push highlife music to the next level.

Now the beef is getting hotter each and every day. Now they have taken the beef from the chat group to their Facebook page and other social media handles dissing themselves.

Paa Kwasi posted on his Facebook fun page, “dream again oo Abrante3 Nana Yaw Kumi …. Else this will be a Nightmare— you stepping on a tale of a wounded lion …. It will eat you alive… proper highlife settings. Kumi Guitar you can hug transformer or burn the sea I control highlife music”.

Kumi also replied him on his Facebook fun page, “talk is cheap, and music speaks louder than words. Paa Kwasi if you want mileage I will give you one ‘Pro Bono’.

Kumi 11

Kumi 2 (1)