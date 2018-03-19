Kafui Danku launches ‘Silence Is Not Golden’ book in grand style

Actress, Kafui Danku has successfully launched her first book, ‘Silence Is Not Golden’. Silence is not golden talks about real life situations she and other women go through without finding a voice to tell their story, seek for support or have support. ‘Silence Is Not Golden’ is therefore meant to fill that void.

In her opening speech she said, " I have been working on this project for almost a year, in some cases, silence is not golden but at a point in my life silence became golden but it lasted for a short while. I have realized that a lot of women wants to be listen to they want people to know how they feel especially when it comes to delayed conception.

The first speaker, Whitney Boakye-Mensah creative director of (Whitney Innovations) spoke on Infertility Journey. Citing what some women go through for being infertile.

Ace broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti, gave Kafui Danku a pat on the back, for being an inspiration for women who go through a lot, particularly miscarriages and childbirth. Women are being abused all the time and this bold step of Kafui Danku will make them crawl out of their shells, she added.

The event saw host of celebrities gracing the launch notable amongst them included celebrated journalist Jefferson Sackey, Stonebwoy, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Nana Ama Mcbrown, DKB, Lexis bill etc.

MC for the event was host GHtoday, Kafui Dey who ensured that patrons at the book launch had the best of the night and also help auctioned the book to an appreciable level. Patrons of the event also grabbed personal copies to support the campaign.

Watch footage's of what happened at the event below