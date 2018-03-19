My Wife Caught Me In The Act Cheating – Coded of 4X4 Confesses

Ghanaian hiplife rapper, Rafael Edem Avornyo, a member of a Ghanaian singing group (4×4) known in the showbiz as Coded, formerly called Abortion, has confessed that he was once caught red-handed by his wife cheating.

The rapper speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM program ( midmorning drive) hosted by Sokoohemaa Kukua made a revelation of having had an extramarital affair with another woman.

The “Edey pain dem” hitmaker further expressed that he admitted his wrongdoing and apologised to his wife and she understood and forgave him.

He, however, used the platform to advised his fellow men out there who are in the act of cheating to stop and to those yet to engage themselves it to stay away from it.