Big Brother Naija Housemate Loses Mum After Eviction

Mother to Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Leo Dasilva is dead.

Dasilva, who was evicted from the show alongside his strategic partner, Ifu Ennada, lost his mum on Sunday.

The evicted housemate while sharing a photo of his late mother, revealed he had buried her according to Muslim rights.

He wrote, "March 18, 2018. The worst day of my life. I lost my mother and I had to bury my mother today according to her Muslim rights. I remember the day of the Big brother auditions, you forced me to go, you said: 'you can win it for your business'."

"You said so far I’m myself, they will adore me. You set the pace for my life. You gave me everything. Today I felt like I could not breathe.

"Your legacy is that of the greatest woman I have ever known. Rest in peace Alhaja RMO Sanni. Rest in peace legend. Thank you for everything. Till we meet again.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this ordeal. I’m sorry I couldn’t pick calls."