modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

[Photos]: Stonebwoy Names Daughter After His Late Mum At A Private Ceremony

CitiFMonline
[Photos]: Stonebwoy Names Daughter After His Late Mum At A Private Ceremony

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and his wife, Louisa named their daughter in a private ceremony in Accra over the weekend.

The programme which was held on Saturday had in attendance relatives and close friend of the couple.

Born in December, 2017, the baby was christened Catherine-Jiluda T. Satekla. She was named after Stonebwoy's late mother, Catherine Satekla.

Stonebwoy and Louisa got married on June 16, 2017.
See photos

319201810604 stone2

319201810604 stone1

319201810605 stone3

319201810605 stone5

319201810605 stone7

319201810605 stone8

body-container-line