Musician Dedicates New Music Video To Daasebre Gyamenah

Afro-pop and hip-hop artiste Toyboi is out with a new video for his single titled 'Do Or Die', which features Kelvynboy.

The video for the song was released on Friday, March 16, and it is already generating a lot of interest on social media platforms.

Set in the 80s, the video delves deep into teenagers' fantasies of the time.

It portrays both artistes proposing love to the ladies of their dreams and for them, it is either the ladies accept them or they die seeking for love.

Subsequently, they are seen with their friends having a jolly good time with the ladies at a party in their high 80s fashion.

The video, directed by Prince Dovlo and Prince Nii Ashie, is dedicated to the late award- winning highlife star, Daasebre Gyamenah, who inspired the song.

The song is a sample of Daasebre’s 'Kokooko', which is one of his biggest hits.

“Daasebre is one of the best to ever make sensational highlife. His music never seems to get old in my ear,” Toyboi eulogised Daasebre.

Toyboi, born Brian Martey, is a rapper/songwriter originally from Teshie but resides in Osu, Accra. He's been actively doing music for four years. He stands out with his kind of rap because he blends English, Twi, Ga and Pidgin.

He does hip-hop and Afro-pop genres of music.

Toyboi got signed to Supernova Records in 2017 and has four songs such as 'Love Me', 'Adoley', 'Somtin' and 'Don’t Bother' out under the record label.

He burst onto the music scene after videos of him doing a free-style with his 'Bar4Bar Wednesday' series caught the attention of some industry players like Stormzy, Efya , Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, Jayso, Tinny, Omar Sterling and Mugeez of R2Bees.