'Broken Heart' Pushed Me Into Becoming A Pastor – Ofori Amponsah Confesses

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah, has made a stunning revelation concerning his status as a pastor sometime back.

According to Ofori, also called Mr. All4Real, he was not really called by God into the ministry work.

He revealed that he became “confused” and lonely after some life storms blew against him, forcibly landing him in the church.

He stated in plain language that: “Delay, I cannot really say that God called me. It was the circumstances in which I found myself. I had broken heart, and there was no one to talk to.”

“Then I thought I was experiencing God, and so I landed in the church. But now I can say God didn’t call me,” Ofori Amponsah shockingly revealed.

Ofori Amponsah was speaking on the Delay Show yesterday, Sunday, March 18, 2018.

When asked why he went ahead to establish his own church, Ofori said he never did that but rather it was a fellowship which people decided to join.

He also denied ever giving prophesies and “directions”, saying that he was only preaching to his “members”.

Ofori Amponsah is now back to full secular music, explaining that he has realized that was what God wanted him to do.

While on the show, Pastor Alewa, as Ofori Amponsah is also called, was further exposed for “going behind his church members to go record his secular song with Kaywa”.

He never denied it, insisting that he was still combining his pastoral job and secular music.

Ofori Amponsah disclosed that he has taken time to apologize to his fans in Cote d’ivoire, Ghana, and other parts of the world who felt deceived and broken-hearted after he left the music scene for his "by force" pastoral work.