Artiste Throws $200 Cash Promise For Anyone Who Slaps Counsellor Lutterodt

R&B artiste, Fianko Bossman has promised $200 to any Ghanaian who will slap marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt over recent comment against actress Yvonne Nelson.

The marriage counsellor reportedly condemned actress Yvonne Nelson for having a baby with someone's husband during a discussion on Accra-based TV Africa.

R&B artiste, Fianko Bossman

She is "born one, shameful ashawo," he was quoted to have said, describing the actress as a prostitute.

Yvonne Nelson has not hidden her dislike for discussions around her baby's father.

In December last year, she took to Twitter to rain invectives on GHOne TV presenter Berla Mundi after she made some comments the actress considered "unsavoury."

But she has not commented on Counsellor Lutterodt's recent outburst but Fianko Bossman, a close friend of the artiste, has taken up the matter.



I have 200$ for anyone who can slap councilor Foolterot for those stupid remarks he made about @yvonnenelsongh yesterday.When a woman carries a baby for 9 months no man has an idea how that feels.And if we can’t respect anything we as men should respect that,I’m heart broken but I mean every word Ill ride and die for my homies very disappointed that he’s given the platform to make such hurtful remarks he needs to be checked thank you A post shared by CHASE (@chase_foreverr) on Mar 16, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

"I have $200 for anyone who can slap Councilor Foolterot for those stupid remarks he made about @yvonnenelsongh yersterday," he wrote on Instagram Friday.

He said no man has the right to speak against a woman who "carries a baby for 9 months [when he] has no idea how that feels."

"And if we can't respect anything we as men should respect that. I'm heartbroken but I mean every word I'll ride and die for my homies," he said.

Expressing disappointment at Mr Lutterodt's comment, the artiste has asked the one who will take up the challenge to record him/herself in the act and circulate it in order to earn the cash.