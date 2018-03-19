modernghana logo

Beautiful Photos: Stonebwoy And Wife Outdoor Baby Catherine-Jiluda

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and his wife, Louisa held a private ceremony in Accra Saturday, to outdoor their baby girl to the world.

The colourful event was attended by close friends and relatives of the couple.

The baby born in December last year will be called Catherine-Jiluda T. Satekla, Stonebwoy revealed at the ceremony, amid cheers from the gathering.

The couple exchanged the marriage vow in 2017 at a ceremony that became the talk of the town.

Below are some of the moments captured for you:

