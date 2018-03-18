Blakk Rasta Voted Best Act At MASA 2018 In Abidjan

Ghana's firebrand Kuchoko artiste was on Saturday adjudged the foremost artiste with his HERBALIST BAND in far away La Cote d'Ivoire where the 10th edition of the bi-annual world arts festival, MASA 2018 came to a close amidst loud cheers and bright smiles.

Over two hundred bands, theatrists, artists and dancers were selected for this year's event under the auspices of the president and people of the Ivory Coast. Eleven venues accommodated the various performances which started on the 9th of March and ended on the 17th. Several creative ideas and performances came to bare as the festival wore on to the admiration of the patrons who arrived from all walks of life.

Blakk Rasta was the only artiste from Ghana billed to perform on the main stage(MASA ON) and he made Ghana proud. The artiste is not new to the festival. He was selected to perform on MASA OFF (Small Stage) in 2014 where he was impressive and got selected again for 2018; this time for the main stage.

Blakk Rasta performed three times even though he was booked for two performances officially. He electrified his audiences both on TV and at the venues to the point he was asked to perform again and again. The encores kept coming. On the final day, he rose beyond every act and brought to bare his energy, stage craft and singing. Anytime he asked to leave the stage, the audience said no and kept calling him back. He begged as he spoke French, "Je vous en prie, est-ce que je peux aller au Ghana maintenant? Je suis un peu fatigué" to wit, "Can I, please go home to Ghana now as I am getting a bit exhausted tonite." In all cases, the auduences responded in the negative as a lady in the audience shouted, "I have a big house for you. Don't go back to Ghana."

In the crowd were this year's MASA president, Korkor Amarteifio and international partners, promoters and politicians. Korkor Amarteifio, after the concert said, "I have never seen Blakk Rasta this explosive. I could never have enough of him. He was awesome and nade us proud."

National TV RTI boss, Hassan, also could not hold back his admiration when he struggled with his English, "Oh my God, Blakk Rasta is the best for MASA 2018. No challenger. His drummer is also crazy. The band is wild. I want them back in Cote d'Ivoire."

As Blakk Rasta, was mobbed by audience and crew for photos and autograohs, the artiste could only say to this reporter, "We're glad our widow's mite was worth it. To Jah be the glory."