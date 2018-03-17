We Will Act ‘Porn’ If You Request For Sex - Afia Schwarzenegger Warns Managers

Trading sex for opportunities really is a thing in every human endeavour.

Most people are willing to trade things in order to have sex just as there are people willing to trade sex in order to acquire things, however, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger has a pole apart opinion.

Afia Schwarzenegger in an interview with Dj Sly on Ark FM over the weekend revealed that she will act an open pornography with any manager or producer who dares request sex for employment or a movie role.

“We will go and act ‘porn’ at the stadium if any manager request for my nakedness,” she said.

The controversial Ghanaian TV and Radio personality opines that though women are exposed to sexual harassment at most workplaces but should not be a guarantee to stand that low.

“I won’t deny that it doesn’t exist. It happens however to a category of people who avail themselves but not me, mother.”

She again disclosed that ladies nowadays are part of the problem because most of them do not believe in themselves and their craft which sometimes forces them to offer their bodies as sacrificial lambs to their bosses.

“In as much as it happens, I sometimes feel ladies are part of the problem because if you know you are capable and qualified for the job why do you allow desperation to forced to offer your vagina for work,” Afia queried.

In conclusion, she quizzed by asking ladies who have fallen prey to this, how they feel if they see other ladies in the same job they offered their body for.