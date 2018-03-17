Jennifer Lopez has revealed her own experience of harassment early in her career. She said she was asked by a director to show her breasts. “But did
Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Experience Of Sexual Harassment
Jennifer Lopez has revealed her own experience of harassment early in her career.
She said she was asked by a director to show her breasts.
“But did I do it? No, I did not.”
“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’,” she said.
“It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behaviour wasn’t right,” she added.
The 48-year-old, who currently stars in the cop show Shades of Blue, has not revealed the name of the filmmaker.
She made the revelation in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine.