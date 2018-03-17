Joe Mettle Sings "One Corner"

It is another awards season and the gospel musician who "connived and bribed" his way into receiving recognition from infidels for his great worship of the only Living and Christian God has spoken so Church pay heed.

Am talking about Joe Mettle, the man who won the "Artiste of the Year" at the last VGMA.

Joe Mettle didn't have an ethical problem with the lost world dancing to his Christian songs but he sure has a problem with the lost world dancing to the "One Corner" of Patapaa. Patapaa's "One Corner" is in the right place and though I don't know any of the songs of Joe Mettle I can say that as he tags himself Christian the world has no reason to dance to his tunes.

"One Corner" may be backed by a demon as he says but so is every other song sung by everyone who isn't Christian.

I do acknowledge that many songs sung even by the Christians ar backed by demons, this is evident from the way the world accepts the song and doesn't repent of it's sins. No need to talk about the gospel musicians visiting juju for that extra kick to their songs. But still a Christian has to accept that the world will reject Christ and embrace Satan. Therefore we need to ask "Joe Mettle and Patapa, who is backed by demons" especially when we see how big Joe Mettle still is in the lost world and how soon Patapaa passed away.

Joe Mettle has also said he won't collaborate with any secular musician and for that he deserves to be praised but that still raises the question of "will he accept to share a stage with secular musicians and will he receive an award from secular people". Maybe he was referring to Joyce Blessing and her new collaboration with a 'secular' musician or maybe not but if he was then he got it wrong. Joyce Blessing, a signed artiste of Zylofon Media broke the code of "do not be unequally yoked together with unbelievers"(2 Corinthians 6.14) and truly there is more world than Christian in her video clips.

Some of my friends like myself believe that until Joe Mettle comes out publicly to confess his sin of craving worldly praise he shouldn't make public statements about Christianity. He was happy when the lost world recognized his talent so he should be happy when the lost world wants to dance with his fellow musicians and he definitely should be happy that the lost world is celebrating "One Corner" as one of its own.

So long as Gospel Musicians who cliam to sing to the glory of the Christian God are vying for awards from the unbelieving world they have lost their voice in speaking TRUTH to the world. It is my prayer that the Church and her singers will recognize the evil bait in getting nominated for VGMA's and other such awards and ask to be excluded for according to Holy Scripture the world cannot accept the things of God (1 Corinthians 2.14). Therefore if the world is accepting our songs then we should know our songs aren't of God and there is no rewards to be gained for anyway we have already received it from men (Matthew 6).