My Evening Of Faded Romance...
1 hour ago | New Release

Spydy Releases New Song 'Omo'

Prince Chuks
Spydy is back with another exclusive tune "Omo". While his latest joint "Manyamanya" is still in rotation in numerous radio stations and clubs, he decided to toss this high-tempo club banger.

Spydy is a talent everyone really needs to watch out for as he has been tipped by so many industry professionals to be a leading act.

