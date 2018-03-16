If I Don't Qualify To Lead MUSIGA, Then The Vetting C'ttee Is Useless - Appietus Fires Rex Omar

Renowned Sound Engineer, Appiah Dankwah popularly known as Appietus, has expressed displeasure at Rex Omar’s assertion that he does not have what it takes to lead the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

The Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) had stated in an interview that the dynamics of MUSIGA were beyond the capabilities of the sound engineer, who has plans of contesting the MUSIGA top post for the second time.

He stated on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty that, though Appietus was his brother–in- law, he was yet to convince him (Rex) that he had the competency to take over from Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour).

“I know Appietus very well if you care to know, Appietus is my brother-in-law, so under normal circumstance, I would promote him to be the head of MUSIGA,” he said.

Rex Omar

Rex Omar, a one-time board member of MUSIGA however, added: “I am yet to be convinced by Appietus that, he knows the ins and outs of MUSIGA as to be able to take it to a level where Obour has left it or take it higher.”

Appietus, who was not enthused with these comments from his brother-in-law, referred to him as “playing with my intelligence.”

According to Appietus, who lost the contest at his previous attempt, if the vetting panel the first time found him competent enough to be voted for, then Mr Owusu Marfo (Rex Omar) did not have any basis for his assertions.

“This is not the first time I am going to go [as] a candidate. I’ve been there, I’ve been vetted, and I was excellent, so if he’s saying he feels I don’t qualify, then it means all the people on the panel who vetted me don’t qualify,” he argued.

The award-winning sound engineer also responded to Rex Omar’s complaints that MUSIGA did not have enough revenue because its members barely paid their dues.

“What is so attractive at MUSIGA, at the moment, that will make someone go and pay his dues?”