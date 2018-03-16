Ebony Concert: Bullet's Gate Fee Making Artiste Refuse To Perform For Free

Bullet, the manager of late singer Ebony, has revealed that fans will be charged ¢10 as gate fee the at late musician’s tribute concert.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the former member of ‘Ruff N Smooth’ explained that gate proceeds will go to a foundation embarked on by Ruff Town Entertainment to support accident victims.

“We are having a tribute concert to pay our last respects to Ebony Reigns and also launch a foundation. It is a foundation in her honour and that is why we are taking ¢10 at the gate to support this foundation. It is a foundation for accident victims…,” he said.

Earlier this week, Bullet alleged in a Facebook post that some musicians asked for money to perform at the tribute concert.

The disappointed manager called the musicians demanding money for their performance as hypocrites.

Asked who the musicians were, Bullet refused to mention names and the amounts they charged.

He promised to reveal the names after Ebony’s funeral.

“I don’t want to mention names now. I will do that after the show and the funeral…,” he maintained.

Ebony and two others died in a road crash on February 8, while returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Ruff Town Entertainment, in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Kasapreko Company Limited, is organising the tribute musical concert for the late Ebony Reigns on Friday, March 23.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the event include Becca, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, VIP, R2Bees, Edem, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and Efya.

The final funeral rites and burial service for the late Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, will be held on March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.