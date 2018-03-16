Chris Attoh Spotted Chilling With 50 Cent In Hollywood

Actor Chris Attoh's photograph with American rapper 50 Cent has heightened suspicions that he may be working with him in Hollywood.

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, also doubles as an actor and businessman. He is one of the men behind American hit TV series, 'Power'.

Chris shared his photo with 50 Cent on Instagram on Wednesday evening with an accompanying comment that suggested he has a juicy deal out there in USA.

“Thank you @50cent for all the Love. It's a wrap for a bit out here!!! Next stop, Washington DC. don't forget to ff www.chrisattoh.com for more info… #powerhollywood. If you are in the DMV, come hang with us at the [email protected] event this Saturday @ZkLounge. DMV, Looking forward to seeing you and grabbing our selfies together,” he said underneath the post.

The post has left many wondering if he is working on something with 50 Cent.

Meanwhile, Chris earlier last week announced that he is working on a project with Dream Magic Studios in Los Angeles (LA).

He expressed his delight with going to work on the project with LA and Lagos-based director and producer, Derek Baum, who is also head of content at Silverbird TV and Silverbird Film.

Interestingly, in the last three years or more, Chris has worked outside more than he has done in his home country Ghana. He is either working in Nigeria or outside of Africa. To many, it won't be a surprise if his Hollywood dreams come true.

Chris Attoh is an established actor, filmmaker, TV host and MC.

With many awards to his credit, he is a celebrated household name in many parts of the world. Sometimes referred to as an entertainer due to his versatility, Chris has almost 15 years of experience in television presenting/producing as well as on-stage and off-stage event hosting.

Acting, according to him, is his first love. His subtle yet captivating technique of acting has quickly become noticeable in many circles.

He has starred in movies like 'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word', 'A Trip to Jamaica', 'The Rangers', 'Sinking Sands' alongside Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean Louis from the popular TV series 'Heroes', 'The Perfect Picture', 'Scorned', '6 Hours To Christmas', 'Single & Married', 'Tinsel' and others.