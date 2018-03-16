Dzidu Releases Three New Singles, Videos Soon

Upcoming Afro-pop singer, Dzidudu Mawuenyega, known in the music scene as Dzidu, is hopeful of making huge impact on the music scene with his new three hit singles which were released a couple of weeks ago.

The three hit singles – 'Lorlornye', 'Grace' and 'Dinava' – are currently being aired on all the local radio stations in the country.

Speaking to BEATWAVES in an interview yesterday, Dzidu stated that his songs are sung in Ewe, Ga, Twi and English.

'Lorlornye' is a fusion of Afro-pop and hip-hop beats and a great treble tune to match. 'Grace is also a wonderful piece which brings out the artiste's superb creative skills.

'Dinava' is also a mid-tempo song often referred to as music for the masses, arranged with good drum beats and excellent base guitar at the background.

Having performed creditably in the Ghanaian music scene for the years, Dzidu is recognised as one of the fast-rising artistes in Ghana today.

He believes that with his style of music and stagecraft, he will soon make an impact in Ghana’s music industry.

“I want to be counted among the best in the Ghanaian music scene. My objective is to reach the top and make it to the international music market. I have groomed myself very well to meet the challenges ahead of me,” he told BEATWAVES.

Dzidu also added that his music videos will soon be ready and will be aired on some selected television channels.

He is hopeful of being the latest addition to the list of artistes who are yet to make a major breakthrough onto the music scene from the Volta Region.