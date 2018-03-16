Shatta Wale To Be Honoured In Chicago

Shatta Wale

Organisers of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA) will honour Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, on Sunday, March 18 at the Logan Center for Arts, University of Chicago, Illinois.

The 'Taking Over' hitmaker was adjudged the best African song and entertainer at the 2016 edition of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

He will be honoured for his outstanding contributions to reggae music in Ghana and at the global level.

Established in 1982, IRAWMA acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artistes, including songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians.