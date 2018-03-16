Did Shatta Wale Demand Payment To Perform At Ebony's Tribute Concert?

Hours after RuffTown Records, Ebony’s record label announced that there is going to be a tribute concert for Ebony, Bullet came out again with a complaint.

According to him, some artistes are demanding money before they perform at the concert slated for March 23, 2018, at the Trade Fair Center.

Bullet failed to mention names of those artistes he calls hypocrites but fans on social media are pointing accusing fingers at Shatta Wale.

So far, artistes who have appeared on the tribute concert poster include: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Samini, Yaa Pono, VVIP, R2Bees, Kofi Kinaata, Feli Nuna, Ras Kuuku, Brella, and Danny Beatz, among many others.

Missing on the poster is the self-acclaimed dancehall King Shatta Wale. He was captured shedding tears at Ebony’s One-Week memorial ceremony, therefore his absence from the list has got many wondering if he was indeed the one asking for money to perform.

Meanwhile, Ebony will be buried at the Osu Cemetery on March 24, after a funeral service held at the forecourt of the State House.