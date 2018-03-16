Music: Klenzen - Carolina (Prod By Topage)

After his previous release titled “Not Alone”, fast rising artiste, Klenzen is back with another lovely jam titled "Carolina"

In this song, Klenzen talks about the beauty of Carolina, and how her love is blinding him.

Unlike the feeling of true love, Carolina seems to be a material girl who is only interested in things around Klenzen.

Klenzen who cant seem to stop loving Carolina regardless, begs her for change in heart and mind.

Well, thats not going to be easy for Carolina, who is only interested in designer outfits

The verses in "Carolina" are well arranged and with a very groovy beat, the song would definitely get you on you feet

Production credit goes to Topage...

