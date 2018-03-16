Shatta Wale Lied About The New Zylofon Mansion?

Charles Nii-Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale seems to thrive more on a lot of controversies. He recently threw jabs at his Zylofon Music team mate, Stonebwoy, accusing him of being selfish and jealous.

It would be recalled that, Shatta Wale went live on his official Facebook account to brag about the number of houses he owns and the ones given to him by Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Zylofon Media.

Shatta Wale in the live video took us on a tour to the new house which is yet to be furnished. He kept on bragging that the house was built for him by Nana Appiah-Mensah (NAM1) from the contract he signed.

According to ghslash checks, the house was not bought for Shatta Wale but it looks like either he rented the apartment or it was rented for him by Zylofon Media.

A Facebook user known as “Sparrow Gh” in a post blasted Shatta Wale for trying to deceive the public that he bought the house which is actually for rent. He revealed that the house has been on Tonaton.com , a classified site for sometime. He proved his point with photos from the website. Suprising huh?

All attempts by Razzonline.com to reach Shatta Wale and his management team to ascertain the truth proved unproductive.

Check the Facebook post here

