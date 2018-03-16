'One Corner' Is Weird; Backed By An Evil Spirit - Joe Mettle

Reigning Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’, Joe Mettle, believes that there is a spiritual force backing every song.

Commenting on the popular tune ‘One Corner’ which has produced a dance craze which many religious leaders have described as demonic, the artiste posited that there is a spirit controlling the craze.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM with Naa Ashorkor on Saturday, Joe Mettle described ‘One Corner’ as strange.

“Actions bring out the effects of the spirit controlling….It is weird. It is proper weird. [When the song is played] I am like where is everybody going or what is everybody doing?”

The ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hitmaker agreed that ‘One Corner’ ‘"does not have a good spirit" backing the song.

The tune composed by Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa, transcended the shores of Ghana and was reported to have gained grounds in Nigeria, UK and the US.

The seemingly gyrating dance which accompanies the song has been condemned by a number of people for its sexually provocative posture.