Gospel Heavyweight For 2018 Harvest Praise

On Good Friday, March 30, the 2018 edition of the Harvest Praise gospel concert will come off at the new plush 15,000 seater Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra.

“It’s the Bigger, Better and Greater edition of Harvest Praise,” organisers have said.

With a sizzling sidekick of a weeklong celebration, Harvest Praise 2018 will parade the biggest gospel music stars ever to hit one stage.

American Gospel music sensation, Anthony Brown and the Group Therapy with their strong youth appeal, will draw the biggest youth audience for this year’s event. Worship dynamite, Victoria Orenze from Nigeria comes up with an electrifying performance and a radical ministration under unction.

Edwin Dadson has stamped HP 2018 edition with his Bigger Better and Greater album and has already composed an anniversary rendition of the hit song.

Yaw Sarpong has proven that age has everything to do with quality wine and he is ready to prove his act with fresh anointing and smart stagecraft to thrill patrons. The evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir, KODA and many more will set the Fantasy Dome ablaze for God on March 30.

This year, Harvest Praise celebrates two decades of pioneering and leading musical evangelism in Ghana, Africa. It will be a week-long celebration to re-enact the formula and principles behind HP’s phenomenal consistent success over the years in drawing souls to God.

There will also be a symposium to provide a moment of reflection and learning about gospel music event management, the funding dilemma and keeping Christ at the centre of it all.

One of the biggest differentiators of Harvest Praise – HP Kids, is also glowing in the anniversary shine this year in a bigger space, and fun-packed performances including the Preachers, King’s Kid and many more.

It is only one session starting at 4 pm. Tickets can be purchased by dialling short code *447*15# for e-delivery.

Tickets are also available at all HCI branches, all uniBank branches, Citi FM, Sunny FM, Sweet Melodies FM, Airport Shell and online at harvestpraiseofficial.com and mysoftticket.com.