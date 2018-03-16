TRACKLIST: 01. Reekado x Tiwa Savage – Like 02. Limerick x Olamide – Pesin 03. Iyanya – Iyanu 04. Dj Jimmy Jatt x Wizkid – Oshe 05. Dj Ecool x Davido – Ada 06. Falz – La Fete 07. Kiss Daniel – Yeba 08. Davido – Like Dat Refix 09. Wizkid – Manya 10. Adekunle Gold – Money 11. Tiwa Savage – All Over 12. Dj Consequence x Lil Kesh – Water Bottle 13. CDQ – Werey Yo 14. Koker – Okay 15. Li Kesh – Rora 16. Orezi – Halleluyah 17. Dj EniMoney x Slimcase x Remininsce x Tiwa Savage – Diet
18. Dj Xclusive – Belle Ext 19. Dj Consequence x Olamide – Assignment 20. Oladips x Rimininsce – Lalakukulala 21. Dbanj x Slimcase x Mr Real – Issa Banger 22. Wande Coal – Tur Key Nla 23. DJ J2 x Patochris – For Example 24. Danny S – Ege 25. Seriki x Reminincse – Saka Manje 26. Idowest x Slimcase – Shepeteri 27. Yemi Alade x Falz – Single & Searching 28. Reekado Banks – Easy Jeje 29. Timaya x Phyno x Olamide – Telli Person 30. Harrysongz – Ele 31. Masta T – Oja 32. Dj Preddy x Slimcase – Burundi Tashi 33. King Hemjay – Weldon Sir 34. China Pee – Ogawa 35. Mr Real x Idowest x Obadice – Legbegbe 36. Dj Sidez x Slimcase x Masta T – Oshozondi
37. Lekelee – Omo Oloja 38. Dj Khoded x Remininse x Oladips – Its Allowed
39. Dj Nestle x Godilac – Its Allowed 40. Olamide – Science Student
MIXTAPE: DJ J2 – Back and Better Mixtape
After the successful release of Love Feast Mix DJ J2 dishes out another fresh mixtape titled Back and Better Mixtape #BBM for Uptodatez Media…
The mixtape consist of top naija latest party songs both home & abroad and its officially Hosted by: Uptodatez Media
https://www.datafilehost.com/d/84871a0d
OR
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/319819
