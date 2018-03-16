MIXTAPE: DJ J2 – Back and Better Mixtape

After the successful release of Love Feast Mix DJ J2 dishes out another fresh mixtape titled Back and Better Mixtape #BBM for Uptodatez Media…

The mixtape consist of top naija latest party songs both home & abroad and its officially Hosted by: Uptodatez Media

Kindly Download, Listen & Share…

https://www.datafilehost.com/d/84871a0d

OR

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/319819

TRACKLIST:

01. Reekado x Tiwa Savage – Like

02. Limerick x Olamide – Pesin

03. Iyanya – Iyanu

04. Dj Jimmy Jatt x Wizkid – Oshe

05. Dj Ecool x Davido – Ada

06. Falz – La Fete

07. Kiss Daniel – Yeba

08. Davido – Like Dat Refix

09. Wizkid – Manya

10. Adekunle Gold – Money

11. Tiwa Savage – All Over

12. Dj Consequence x Lil Kesh – Water Bottle

13. CDQ – Werey Yo

14. Koker – Okay

15. Li Kesh – Rora

16. Orezi – Halleluyah

17. Dj EniMoney x Slimcase x Remininsce x Tiwa Savage – Diet

18. Dj Xclusive – Belle Ext

19. Dj Consequence x Olamide – Assignment

20. Oladips x Rimininsce – Lalakukulala

21. Dbanj x Slimcase x Mr Real – Issa Banger

22. Wande Coal – Tur Key Nla

23. DJ J2 x Patochris – For Example

24. Danny S – Ege

25. Seriki x Reminincse – Saka Manje

26. Idowest x Slimcase – Shepeteri

27. Yemi Alade x Falz – Single & Searching

28. Reekado Banks – Easy Jeje

29. Timaya x Phyno x Olamide – Telli Person

30. Harrysongz – Ele

31. Masta T – Oja

32. Dj Preddy x Slimcase – Burundi Tashi

33. King Hemjay – Weldon Sir

34. China Pee – Ogawa

35. Mr Real x Idowest x Obadice – Legbegbe

36. Dj Sidez x Slimcase x Masta T – Oshozondi

37. Lekelee – Omo Oloja

38. Dj Khoded x Remininse x Oladips – Its Allowed

39. Dj Nestle x Godilac – Its Allowed

40. Olamide – Science Student