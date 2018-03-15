Surulere-based afro-dancehall singer/rapper Seph "All girls desire" is here with something entirely different title "Seven Days".

"Seven Days" is a mid -tempo love song dominated by WeareGoingGlobal sounds accompanied by rhythmic strings.

Here, Seph sings about the end of his search for Love and how he intended to make it all real in "Seven Days" with his beautiful charming perfect queen.

Some lyrics of the song are:

" Don't go far away, away (2ce) "

"My love for u, no be play, be play (2ce)"

"For our matter no delay, Delay (2ce)"

"We go they jolly today"

Chorus:

"All I av is Seven Days"

"Seven days......."

"Olomi Seven days......."

"Iyawo mi Seven Days" (All 2ce)

Download links

https://www.datafilehost.com/d/607868dc

http://hu.lk/one4t4668pog

https://my.notjustok.com/track/320822/music-premier-seph-seven-days-prod-by-penny-t-ceoseph

http://kiwi6.com/file/mw3kyjf29g