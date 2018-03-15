South Africa, UK Pay Me Royalties– M.anifest Jabs Rex Omar

The issue of music royalties has been a big topic for Ghanaian musicians as regards how effective systems and structures governing their intellectual property have been.

Recently, rapper M.anifest told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in an interview that he had not received a penny from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) as royalties since he started music.

“Shout outs to GHAMRO. I know you people are working but please work hard so I can get my royalties. I haven't received a single penny from you guys,” he said.

However, the Chairman of GHAMRO, Rex Omar, told Citi Showbiz that M.anifest had not assigned his works to GHAMRO – which means he was not a member and could not take his royalties from them.

M.anifest responded to Rex Omar's position on the matter after Starr FM had tweeted a similar statement Rex Omar made on their station.

According to the 'godMC' rapper, even though he has not registered with the South African Music Right Organisation (SAMRO) and UK's Performing Rights Society (PRS), he gets royalties from them.

“I am not a member of samro or prs but s.a. and u.k. royalties have been flowing. Thanks for understanding. You're a legend BTW. Much respect,” he wrote.

In the meantime, Rex Omar has stated that GHAMRO is bent on employing the best strategies to collect royalties due its members.