Hundreds Throng TV Africa To Audition For ‘Bumper to Bumper’ Dance Reality Show

Hundreds of young and energetic dancers converged on the premises of TV Africa to take part in the auditioning for the station's latest TV reality show dubbed “Bumper To Bumper.”

The new show, which will bring together the finest dancers and dance groups in the country to compete for mouth-watering cash prizes, started auditioning on March 13.

The first day of the audition saw various dancers who displayed flawless dance moves from break dance, contemporary hip-hop dance, afro dance, halam shake, formation dance, to street dance.

Bumper to Bumper promises to be entertaining and intriguing bringing out the talent in the country’s youth.

It will also serve as a platform to unearth new talents in the creative arts industry.

The show will air for several weeks on TV Africa and will be hosted by a promising musician.

Audition for Bumper to Bumper ends on March 15, 2018.

The new show forms part of the station’s variety of programs outlined for the year.