I Almost Had My Baby In A Car – Yvonne Nelson Narrates Her Delivery Experience

Actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed she almost had her baby in a car en route to the hospital.

According to her, she did not know her time was due that faithful Sunday so she had to rely on a neighbour’s benevolence to go to the hospital.

“I almost had my baby in the car; I could feel her coming out and it was so painful,” she said on Okay FM.

The ‘Heals & Sneakers’ actress successfully delivered her first child at a health facility on October 29, 2017.

This, Yvonne Nelson explained, is in fulfilment of her dream to give birth on her 30th birthday.

However, the pain she went through during labour, the popular actress said has given her a different perception about childbirth.

“I can’t explain the pain I went through. Even when they were bringing the baby to me; I told them [nurses] to take her away to ensure she is ok. It has really changed my life,” she said.

Yvonne Nelson also described as hypocritical those criticizing her for having a child out of wedlock.

“I am not bothered when they criticize me because I know only hypocrites do that. Fine, I know I have sinned by giving birth without a marriage but what about those in the industry who have had pastors blessed their weddings yet they still get divorced? I am better than them,” she added.

In spite of the criticisms, Yvonne Nelson said she is still focused on her job to entertain Ghanaians.