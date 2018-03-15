Okay FM Introduces New Programme

Okay 101.7 FM has introduced a new programme dubbed 'Wednesday Live', a live band music programme, to entertain its cherished listeners and promote live band music in Ghana.

The programme will be hosted by Abeiku Santana and aired on every Wednesday.

It will feature various live band music groups such as The Patch Bay, Ohia Beye Ya, The Characters, Kente Band, Asa Band, Palmwine Ensemble, Safoa Band, Dela Botri and Hewale Band, Abizaa Band, Deep Wave and others, who will perform live in the Okay FM studio.

Based on the station's commitment to changing the trend of radio broadcasting in the country this year, the management of the station has put in a number of educative and entertaining programmes to educate and entertain its listeners.

They added that the goal of the station is to make its listeners recognise it as a viable and sustainable music-oriented station in Ghana today.